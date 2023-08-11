Kylington opens up about mental health struggles

Calgary Flame Oliver Kylington spoke to the Swedish media earlier this week about the struggles he endured with his mental health this past season.

Kylington missed the entire season, and this week revealed the struggles he was going through.

"There are things that have going on in the family for many years," he said, through a translator, "but which escalated to get worse and there were mental and psychological problems I suffered from."

He went on to say, "I think I dealt with the problem like maybe everyone else does, by just sweeping it under the rug and putting a lid on it.

"But for me, it led to mental illness," he said. "And I felt very bad about how I dealt with my problems and almost went into the wall and felt that now it's enough.

"I needed to face these problems we had as a family," he said, "and today I am incredibly grateful for this journey I started and then had to finish."

Kylington said he's grateful the Flames gave him all the time he needed to deal with the issues, and he's excited for next season.

The Flames first pre-season game is Sunday, Sept. 24 against Vancouver.

With files from Glenn Campbell