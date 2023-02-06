Lawyers vote to keep mandatory Indigenous history training in place at virtual special meeting
Mandatory Indigenous history training for lawyers in Alberta is not going anywhere following a debate and vote held Monday.
The petition to remove said training was defeated.
Nearly 3,500 lawyers attended a virtual special meeting of the Law Society of Alberta, where 2,609 voted to keep in place Rule 67.4, which makes cultural sensitivity training mandatory.
CTV News counted 864 who wanted to see Rule 67.4 repealed.
"Clearly, the issues discussed at the special meeting have captured the attention of many Alberta lawyers and the wider public. Ultimately, we are pleased to see Rule 67.4 affirmed by the profession," said Ken Warren, KC, president of the law society, in a statement.
"This rule is significant for the law society to continue to carry out our duties of self-regulation in the public interest."
Rule 67.4 has been in place since 2020, when the law society board passed it, and all lawyers in Alberta had 18 months to complete the training, or risk suspension.
Currently, eight lawyers remain suspended, according to the law society.
The issue stemmed from 51 lawyers signing a petition stating they opposed the training.
Meanwhile, 400 active lawyers signed a letter saying they support the Indigenous cultural competency requirement.
Katelynn Cave, an Alberta Lawyer and member of the law society, said Monday's vote was emotional.
"It was really emotional to see many people participate and be against this motion and speak out against it. I'm feeling really grateful for the allies that we saw in that room today and just the enormous amount of support that we had," Cave told CTV News.
"The vote showed there is a huge interest in this education and in reconciliation and in moving forward with this type of education."
Cave says response to the training – called The Path – has been overwhelmingly positive.
Cave also says there is still a ways to go to get everyone on board.
"I think there is still room and some work that needs to be done but overall, I think that we are on an excellent path to get the message across to all lawyers, and really to the public as well, that this is something that's important," Cave said.
CTV News reached out to all 51 signatories who signed the petition and heard back from a few.
While they signed the petition, according to the law society, many had completed the training anyway.
Close to 10,000 active lawyers were required to take the training and only a handful didn't, according to a spokesperson for the law society.
"The petition, as I am aware of it, speaks to whether the benchers (an elected group of leadership in the law society) are given under provincial legislation (or should be given) the power to mandate any certain cultural, political and social perspectives as requirements for the continued practice of the profession," lawyer Chad Graham said last week.
"My understanding of the petition is that it is about the independence of the profession and our ability to attract and celebrate diversity in the profession and to support the inclusion of many practitioners."
In a statement, the Law Society of Alberta Benchers said they are grateful for the support shown to Rule 67.4 at Monday's virtual special meeting.
"We have always understood that there is a balance to achieve between setting standards of competence to protect the public interest and allowing lawyers to choose their own continuing professional development," the statement read in part.
"As previously stated, we have not identified other courses that we believe should be mandatory. However, the flexibility granted in Rule 67.4 is critically important so that we can thoughtfully consider whether specific education courses are necessary to protect and advance the public interest."
(With files from Tyson Fedor)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Edmonton
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
N.W.T.'s plan to leave Alberta school curriculum for B.C.'s a sign of degrading reputation: experts
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
B.C. government will spend surplus as slowdown looms, according to NDP throne speech
British Columbia's New Democrat government says it plans to put this year's projected budget surplus of almost $6 billion to work as an economic slowdown looms.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Vancouver Island
-
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.
Toronto
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewellery store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewellery store.
-
Ottawa woman struggles to contact elderly mother trapped in Turkiye following earthquake
A devastating earthquake in Turkiye has left many in Ottawa's Turkish community worried about the safety of their loved ones back home.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Saskatoon
-
'Our biggest concern is supply': Saskatoon sees lowest number of homes listed since 2008
Saskatoon is facing a housing supply challenge, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Health Authority worker used position to steal nearly $16,000, report says
A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
Winnipeg
-
Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man was sentenced for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'
Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Regina semi rollover leads to traffic delay
Traffic was briefly held up Monday morning after a truck and trailer overturned on Arcola Avenue.