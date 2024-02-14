CALGARY
    • Lethbridge College basketball player recovering following stroke

    Brendon Redford, 23, suffered a stroke on Jan. 29, 2024. His family says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. (Supplied) Brendon Redford, 23, suffered a stroke on Jan. 29, 2024. His family says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. (Supplied)
    A Lethbridge College basketball player is recovering at home in Utah after suffering a stroke in late January.

    Brendon Redford missed a practice on Jan. 25 and when his teammates when to check on him, they found him unconscious in his apartment.

    The 23-year-old was taken to a Calgary hospital where doctors removed a blood clot from his brain.

    Redford spent a week in hospital before he was well enough to travel home to Utah.

    His family says he is making good progress.

    "He is walking with a cane with very little assistance, which is super exciting because we weren't necessarily sure how much he would receive back strength-wise in his legs," his sister Heather Peterson told CTV News on Tuesday.

    Peterson said her brother still can't use his right arm, so he still has a lot of rehabilitation ahead of him.

    A GoFundMe campaign to help his family with costs associated with his recovery has already raised more than US$15,000.

