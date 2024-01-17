Lethbridge dealing with significant snowfall

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge is still in the midst of a snowfall that could end with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

Up until now, the City of Lethbridge's snow plows haven't had too much to deal with thanks to a so-far dry and mild winter.

But with plenty of snow falling now, workers are out around the clock cleaning it up.

"Our crews are ready. Right now, we have nine plow trucks available and they're ready to go. Right now, it's a shift change. They're working 24 hours, seven days a week,” said Juliane Ruck, the city's transportation manager.

So far, crews have been able to clear some snow off of priority routes but now they're asking for the public's help.

"Snow routes have been declared active, meaning all cars parked on a snow route have until noon tomorrow to move," Ruck said.

While road conditions are less than ideal, there are many who still need to drive.

One group that needs to stay on the road is Meals on Wheels.

The program, run by the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO), delivers about 100 hot meals a day.

"One of the most important things we do is Meals on Wheels because we're giving meals to people who can't cook for themselves. A lot of them can't go out and get groceries," said LSCO executive director Rob Miyashiro.

"Plus it's really affordable, it's nutritious, it tastes really good. If we're not getting meals to these people, they're not eating that day."

Meals on Wheels has been able to operate as per usual.

"We have so much appreciation for our volunteers. They still go out. And when it was so cold last week, they're still taking meals to people's homes and apartments, into condos. And they're not complaining about it," Miyashiro said.

Road conditions likely won't improve significantly until the snowfall stops.

Snow is expected to continue until around 3 a.m. Thursday.