Lethbridge dragonboat racers return from world championships with plenty of hardware

A group of Lethbridge dragonboat racers has returned from the world dragonboat championships as international champs, complete with plenty of hardware.

Six paddlers represented the city as part of Team Canada, competing for the women's youth and senior divisions.

Canada secured the top spot at the competition, winning 52 gold, 36 silver and13 bronze medals.

The 16th International Dragonboat Federation World Dragon Boat Racing Championships were held in Rayon-Pattaya, Thailand, from Aug. 7 – 13.

The Lethbridge athletes say it was an honour to represent their country and city on the global stage.

"Representing my country and having that honour has been really great but I definitely did not expect to be bringing home this amount of medals," said Mia Chalmet. "I was hoping for one gold, that's all that I wanted, so being able to bring home two gold and two silver was really amazing."

Lethbridge dragonboat racers in action at world championships in August, 2023

"It meant a lot to represent Canada and just the experience of seeing all the other athletes and para-athletes across the world," said teammate Linda Gilbert. "And racing against and watching them as well."

The event saw nearly 3,000 athletes and coaches from across the globe compete in 351 races at the event.