Lethbridge Family Services, Wellspring launch Cancer Connect support group

LETHBRIDGE -

Sandra Mintz describes her late husband's cancer journey as scary and nerve-wracking.

Over time, she found different support groups to help her cope and understand the process.

Now, she's helping to bring a similar group to Lethbridge.

"One thing that we know that is really important for people or caregivers who are facing cancer is that they have other people to talk to who know exactly what they are going through,” said Mintz, CEO for Lethbridge Family Services (LFS).

LFS has partnered with Wellspring Alberta to create a stronger, more accessible cancer support community in Lethbridge.

Cancer Connect will provide people living with cancer and their caregivers a safe place to connect, communicate and receive strategies for supporting their emotional and mental health.

"If we're coming into a community where we're trying to launch in-person programs and build a stronger cancer support community, we want that to be driven by the local community, to meet their needs and to fill gaps that are identified, specifically here in Lethbridge," said Rebecca Perkins, outreach manager at Wellspring.

Perkins says the expansion comes at a pivotal time.

The Canadian Cancer Society projected 23,200 Albertans would be diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says global cancer cases will rise by more than 75 per cent by the year 2050.

The latest numbers predict there will be more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050 -- an increase of 77 per cent from 2022 levels.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says tobacco and alcohol use -- and obesity -- are major factors.

"It's a major issue as countries around the world are more and more adopting the lifestyles associated with development resulting in this increased burden of cancer that we're facing," said Dr. Timothy Hanna, an oncologist.

Wellspring utilizes research-based programs to build connections, share information and provide support to those impacted.

"I work very closely with a number of health-care professionals, particularly the Jack Ady Cancer Centre," Perkins said.

"We have a beautiful relationship with the amazing team there and we rely stronger on health-care professional referrals."

The support group will meet monthly at the LFS counselling, outreach and education office.

Along with Lethbridge, Wellspring offers support groups in Medicine Hat, Calgary and Edmonton.

"It's really so people in Lethbridge who are facing this (cancer) don't have to face it alone," Mintz said.

Cancer Connect is free to attend.

More information can be found at https://wellspringalberta.ca/.