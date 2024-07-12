Calgary police advise public about release of high-risk offender

Calgary police issued a media release on Friday advising the public about the release of a high-risk offender.

Police believe Calvin Keegan Dillon, 37, is returning to the city Friday.

Dillon has convictions for assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and voyeurism.

His prior offences were committed in Saskatchewan, including a 2012 sexual assault of a playground leader.

He’s described as being around 185 centimetres (6’1") tall and weighing approximately 79 kilograms (175 pounds), with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s not bound by any court-ordered conditions, although the Calgary police high-risk offender program is working with the courts to request conditions.

Police say the intent of the release is to allow residents to take “suitable precautionary measures” but not to pursue any form of vigilante activity.