Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer

In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.

While gardening is a relaxing pastime for many, it may be a little more stressful this year, thanks to the potential for another dry summer.

"I know a lot of people are concerned," said Dustin Napper, a horticulturist at Lethbridge's Green Haven Garden Centre.

"We're getting a lot of questions about it. For me, I guess we just have to wait and see what does happen."

With the potential of another drought, some local gardeners are considering changing what they'll plant this year.

"You can definitely look at the drought-tolerant plants in either perennials or annuals," Napper said. "It still does take a bit of water to get them going until they're established and build up that drought tolerance."

Some drought-resistant plants gardeners can look at this summer include sage, dusty miller, globe thistle and silver mound.

The City of Lethbridge imposed voluntary water restrictions last summer.

Voluntary measures could return this year, and could be made mandatory if needed.

Those who keep gardens or have lawns may have to live with their green spaces looking more brown this year.

"Lawns are a big user of water, probably the biggest any household has," said Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge.

"I think we may not be able to have green lawns like we usually do, so prepare yourself for that. It's something that might happen this summer for sure."

There's currently no voluntary restrictions in place but the city has been asking residents and businesses to limit their water use.

Last year's voluntary restrictions saw water usage drop by twenty percent.