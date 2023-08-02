Lethbridge hosts Canadian Junior Little League championships

The tournament champions will earn the right to represent Canada at the 2023 Junior Little League World Series later this month in Taylor, Michigan. The tournament champions will earn the right to represent Canada at the 2023 Junior Little League World Series later this month in Taylor, Michigan.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina