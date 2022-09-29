Lethbridge Hurricanes prepare for Friday home opener against Medicine Hat Tigers
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are gearing up for their home opener on Friday against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
"We're excited," said Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio. "We love playing in this building. Over the years I've been here, our fans are so contagious in the way they cheer."
The Hurricanes lost their first game of the regular season last Saturday, suffering a 9-1 loss at the hands of the Medicine Hat tigers.
“We know we're a better club than that," Kisio said. "We know we have a lot of things to clean up. It's early in the season. We reviewed the video and kind of got rid of that game pretty quick and get back to work."
The group taking the ice tomorrow night will be different from the one that played last Saturday; the Hurricanes shook up their roster in a big way Tuesday by shipping veteran forward and alternate captain Ty Nash to the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for a 2023 third round draft pick.
Hurricanes co-captain Joe Arntsen, who’s played with Nash since he was 16, says it was tough to see his friend go.
"That hurt me," he said. "He's one of my best buddies…But it's part of the game and everybody understands that."
It didn’t take long for the ‘Canes to add another Ty to the roster.
The club packaged the third round pick from the Nash deal with an additional fifth round pick in 2024 to the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for 2004-born forward Tyson Zimmer.
Zimmer is slated to make his Hurricanes debut at the home opener on Friday.
While he says it was tough to process the news initially, Zimmer’s says he’s ready for a new challenge.
"I was talking to my dad and my brother and they were saying it's going to be a big thing for me. Even the coaching staff, they said ‘I think a fresh start.'
"It took me a bit to get my head around it, but I think it'll be a really good thing."
Tickets are still available for the Hurricanes home opener and can be bought on the ENMAX Centre’s website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Climate change will make home insurance more expensive for all of us and unaffordable for some, experts say
As extreme weather events such as Hurricane Fiona become more severe and common, experts say that could result in more expensive home insurance in the long term and are calling for a national flood insurance program.
Many trapped in Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
A global helium shortage that began last year continues today, disrupting various helium-reliant industries from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships.
This northern territory is the set of Indigenous-focused slasher movie
Canada's largest territory is the backdrop of an Indigenous-focused alien movie that follows a ragtag group of teens fighting to save their community.
James Webb telescope captures 4-billion-year-old star clusters
Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, a team of Canadian astronomers were able to spot the most distant and possibly the oldest star clusters ever discovered.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
Sunwing flight attendant says she saved passenger's life mid-air as pilot made emergency landing in Toronto
A Sunwing flight attendant saved a passenger's life who went into cardiac arrest as a pilot made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
'Feeling pretty dire': Downtown coalition implores change to make Edmonton's core safer
A group of downtown Edmonton business owners and neighbourhood leaders says the core desperately requires safety solutions, or the area is at risk of permanently losing investment.
-
Charge laid after 'several students' fight outside Edmonton high school
A teenage boy was taken to hospital by paramedics Thursday afternoon after a fight outside of Queen Elizabeth High School in north Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
No consultation: B.C. plan to expel seniors from hospitals may not be 'attainable,' care providers say
The Ministry of Health did not consult with the very care home operators it expects to take in seniors being expelled from hospitals in preparation of a surge in serious illnesses anticipated from COVID-19 and influenza, CTV News has learned.
-
More than 70 bottles of expired pills seized in Burnaby, prompting police warning
Mounties in Burnaby are warning the public about the importance of disposing old pharmaceuticals safely after seizing 70 bottles of expired pills from a man they say found the items in a garbage bin.
-
B.C. unveils strategy for improving strained health-care system, including promised medical school
The B.C. government has announced dozens of measures designed to address critical staffing issues in the province's health-care system, which include expanding the roles of pharmacists and paramedics.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. warns of drought conditions in multiple regions
Little to no rainfall over the past five weeks in several areas of British Columbia has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Forests about drought. The ministry says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of the province have reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.
-
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Nanaimo, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
A man in a wheelchair was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver on Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties are still investigating the cause of the crash near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Fifth Street.
-
Saanich police search for missing girl, 17
Officers with the Saanich Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth. Police are searching for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was reported missing on Sept. 21 and was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 24 at Mayfair Shopping Centre.
Toronto
-
Sunwing flight attendant says she saved passenger's life mid-air as pilot made emergency landing in Toronto
A Sunwing flight attendant saved a passenger's life who went into cardiac arrest as a pilot made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
-
Ontario's minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Quebec election: Minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman third murder trial
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
Kitchener
-
Medical expert takes the stand in trial of Kitchener, Ont. neurologist
The trial of former Kitchener neurologist, Jeffrey Sloka, who is facing dozens of sexual assault charges, continued in court Thursday.
-
Crash closes two eastbound Highway 401 lanes near Cambridge
A collision on Highway 401 has closed the two left lanes, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
One transported to hospital after crash in Mapleton
One person has been transported to hospital after a collision outside the Village of Moorefield.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police locate human remains on first day of search for missing woman
Saskatoon police may have located the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Woman found dead in Warman home had tape covering her mouth with accused’s finger prints: RCMP witness
Pictures of a woman’s body were projected on a screen at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on the fourth day of a murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury event supports Iranians protesting woman's death at the hands of the morality police
A protest planned Saturday in Sudbury is related to the situation in Iran, where a young woman died in custody after being arrested by that country's morality police.
-
North Bay OPP looking for suspect who approached child at school bus stop
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect who tried to get a student to get in his car this week in East Ferris.
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
Winnipeg
-
Murray denies sexual harassment claims, apologizes to Pembina Institute
Winnipeg's leading mayoral candidate is apologizing for his leadership style at a previous job, and denying recent sexual harassment allegations.
-
Silver alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman
Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.
-
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
-
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will wear these orange jerseys before Friday's game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled new orange jerseys the team will wear pre-game to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.