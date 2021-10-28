Lethbridge Legion poppy campaign underway with QR codes for easy donation option

LETHBRIDGE -

The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4 is hoping to see poppies flood the streets of Lethbridge ahead of Remembrance Day to honour the nation's veterans.

"Take time to pause and remember, not just on remembrance day, no matter where you are at eleven o'clock, but when you do see a poppy this year, pick one up and wear it. Wear it with pride," said Glenn Miller, co-chair of the public relations committee for General Stewart Branch No. 4.

"The poppies are free, but we do accept donations, and those donations are gratefully accepted in helping us achieve our mission of helping veterans and families in-need."

The Legion has once again set the fundraising goal this year at $90,000.

"We take care of all kinds of needs for vets because a vet is a very, very proud person usually. They don't like to admit is there's a difficulty. Especially financially," said Michael Cormican, General Stewart Branch No. 4 president.

"It takes a lot over the year to make sure everything is on the ball and ready to roll for this campaign."

New this year are two QR codes on each poppy box.

One code helps people donate online more easily, while the other directs people to a video that explains the poppy program and its history.

"As veterans, we would like to see the community show their respect throughout the poppy campaign, and help pass on that to their children and to new citizens as well, because depending on which country they came from, poppies may not be used," said Miller.

"So, it's an educational component that every one of us as Canadian citizens are responsible to pass on."

For the second-straight year, there will also be a tap option on one of the poppy boxes for those looking to make a donation with a debit card.

This is the Legion's biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised will not only help veterans in Lethbridge, but across southern Alberta.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will once again be held at the cenotaph with the event also set to be streamed live online.

For more information or to make a donation, you can visit the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4 website.