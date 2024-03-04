Lethbridge man, 20, charged for reporting made-up kidnapping

A Lethbridge man is facing a mischief charge after a 911 call about an elaborate kidnapping over the weekend turned out to be made up.

Lethbridge police responded to a 911 call reporting a hostage-taking and kidnapping in progress, on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Police said the caller reported his friend had been kidnapped and was trapped in the back of a moving vehicle.

He told dispatchers that the kidnappers were armed with bear spray, knives and possibly a gun, according to police.

Following an extensive investigation, the alleged victim was found safe in Calgary and police confirmed he had not been the victim of any crime.

The caller, who police said fabricated the story, was later arrested at his home without incident. LPS said the fake call wasted significant police resources in Lethbridge and Calgary.

The 20-year-old man from Lethbridge is facing one count of public mischief.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

Lethbridge police reminded the public that making a false report to police is a criminal offence.