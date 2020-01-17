LETHBRIDGE -- Thanks to tips from the media and the public, Lethbridge police say 18-year-old Adrian Jermias Peraza has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Adrian Jermias Peraza is accused of:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Police say he assaulted a teen girl at a house party in Lethbridge in November 2019.

According to officials, investigators suspect there may be other victims who were assaulted on separate occasions since the date of the party.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.