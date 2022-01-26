Lethbridge man charged after $20K in drugs seized from home
Lethbridge police say one man has been charged after cash, a weapon and $20,000 worth of street drugs were seized from his home.
In a Wednesday news release, police said investigators witnessed the accused engaging in "behaviourconsistent with drug trafficking." He was arrested on Jan. 21.
Officers then executed a search warrant on the man's home in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue North, at which time they seized the following:
- 60.2 grams of cocaine;
- 57 grams of fentanyl;
- 56 codeine tablets, and;
- 1.4 grams of MDMA.
Police also seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, more than $2,900 in cash and a conducted energy weapon.
Oliver Malisi, 33, is charged with the following offences:
- two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking;
- two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
- possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000;
- possession of a prohibited weapon, and;
- possession of a prohibited weapon when prohibited by an order.
Malisi was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 24.
The investigation was a joint effort between the Lethbridge Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.
To report suspected criminal activity in Lethbridge you can call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.