Lethbridge man charged after $20K in drugs seized from home

Lethbridge police say one man has been charged after cash, a weapon and $20,000 worth of street drugs were seized from his home.

In a Wednesday news release, police said investigators witnessed the accused engaging in "behaviourconsistent with drug trafficking." He was arrested on Jan. 21.

Officers then executed a search warrant on the man's home in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue North, at which time they seized the following:

60.2 grams of cocaine;

57 grams of fentanyl;

56 codeine tablets, and;

1.4 grams of MDMA.

Police also seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, more than $2,900 in cash and a conducted energy weapon.

Oliver Malisi, 33, is charged with the following offences:

two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking;

two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000;

possession of a prohibited weapon, and;

possession of a prohibited weapon when prohibited by an order.

Malisi was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 24.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Lethbridge Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

To report suspected criminal activity in Lethbridge you can call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.