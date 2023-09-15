Lethbridge man charged after police service dog injured in line of duty

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges including one that alleges he injured Police Service Dog Robbie, above, who was hit with a lock and needed stitches after an early-morning incident Sept.15 (Photo: Lethbridge Police Service) A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges including one that alleges he injured Police Service Dog Robbie, above, who was hit with a lock and needed stitches after an early-morning incident Sept.15 (Photo: Lethbridge Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News