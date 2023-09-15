Lethbridge man charged after police service dog injured in line of duty

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to an incident involving a police service dog (PSD) named Robbie who was injured in the line of duty.

Friday morning around 1:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a man breaking vehicle windows along the 2100 block of 10 Avenue South.

A K9 track led police to a man matching the suspect's description.

The man ignored police orders to stop and fled. PSD Robbie was deployed and caught the suspect.

When PSD Robbie caught the suspect, the man hit the dog with a lock, causing cuts on his head. K9 team members took PSD Robbie to Family Pet Hospital, where he was stitched up. He's now home, recovering from the injury with his handler.

Police say further investigation revealed the suspect also broke a pair of vehicle windows, broke into a business compound, stole items and damaged a window at the business.

Bernhard Geisbrecht Peters, 29, of Lethbridge is charged with injuring a law enforcement animal, three counts of mischief and one count each of shop-breaking and resisting arrest.

Peters is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.