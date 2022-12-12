Lethbridge man charged in armed Circle K robbery

Lethbridge police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a southside convenience store last month.

Officers were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 for a report of a robbery.

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask and armed with a knife. Police say he headed behind the counter and stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

No one was injured.

Police used surveillance footage from the Circle K to link the suspect to credit card fraud carried out earlier that same day. He was arrested last week.

Taylor Terry Wiseman, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, theft of a credit card and use of a stolen cred card.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2023.