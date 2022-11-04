Lethbridge man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 46-year-old man has been charged with careless driving in connection with an early October crash on Mayor Magrath Drive South that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive and Scenic Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after a car and a motorcycle collided.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist, a Lethbridge resident, was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A police investigation into the crash determined the southbound motorcycle entered the intersection with a green light and collided with a northbound car turning west onto Scenic Drive. Officials say the car made the turn while the light was red.

Rowell Lapuz Legaspi was charged under the Traffic Safety Act and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.