CALGARY -- A 30-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after allegedly resisting when officers arrived to arrest him.

The incident took place July 22, after Lethbridge police received a tip from the public about the whereabouts of Lance Fred Chalifoux, who was wanted for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

Chalifoux was located in the area around Stafford Drive and Sixth Avenue South, but when officers tried to place him under arrest, Chalifoux allegedly fled on foot, then shot at a Lethbridge police officer with an Air Soft replica rifle, hitting him twice, police said.

The officer received minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.

Shortly thereafter, Chalifoux was apprehended and taken into custody.

However, once in custody Chalifoux allegedly continued to resist, and assaulted two officers, police said.

In addition to the original charges, Chalifoux now faces additional charges, including pointing a firearm, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and others.

Chalifoux was held for court on July 23, and remanded into custody.