Lethbridge man killed in Vulcan County crash

RCMP are investigating what caused a collision in Vulcan County on Tuesday that killed a Lethbridge man.

The crash, which involved a pick-up truck and a semi, happened on Highway 23 and Township Road 130 at around 4:45 p.m.

Claresholm RCMP responded to the collision to find a 53-year-old dead in a pickup truck.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

A section of Highway 23 was closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to the scene.

"Alberta RCMP wish to extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased," said a Wednesday news release.