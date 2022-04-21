Lethbridge patio and parklet program back for another summer season

It may not look or feel like it outside, but patio season is right around the corner in Lethbridge.

In an effort to attract more people to the downtown core, the City of Lethbridge is once again offering permits for its downtown patios and parklets program.

The program originally began in 2018 and by 2021 had grown to include more than 35 patios across the city.

The City of Lethbridge said in a Thursday news release that the program supports businesses by expanding outdoor seating opportunities, increasing aesthetic appeal and attracting more customers,

“Especially in the downtown or our urban core, there’s not a whole lot of room," said Andrew Malcolm, urban revitalization manager with the City of Lethbridge.

"There’s not parking lots, there’s not those types of spaces for them to expand out, so the use of the city's sidewalks – and in the case of a parklet, the city street – the city has really been able to support those businesses and facilitate them to continue to do what they do."

Patios and parklets won’t be arriving for another few weeks, but Patricia Luu, co-owner of Umami Shop in downtown Lethbridge, says they were especially great to have during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People were sitting outside enjoying the wonderful weather, the wonderful businesses in downtown Lethbridge and just being outside,” said Luu.

City council approved $40,000 for the program in 2021, with nearly half of the funds carrying over into this summer.

“We have about $21,000 or about 50 per cent of that funding left for 2022 and we intend with rolling with that until all the funds are (used) or council tells us otherwise,” said Malcolm.

The Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ) says the patios are another attraction to get more customers to shop local.

“Once folks are down here, they start to recognize and appreciate small businesses in the downtown that potentially they have not actually been aware of before, so as far as I’m concern, it's a win-win all the way around,” said Sarah Amies, community director with the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.

In an effort to help ease the cost burden for businesses, an incentive program is also in place to further assist businesses. That includes:

In the downtown core: 50 per cent matchup up to $5,000 for the design and construction of a major patio or parklet and/or a variety of street furniture infrastructure is available to be lent out by the City at nor charge, including a variety of bistro tables and chairs. Stools, umbrellas and planters.

Participants city-wide: 50 per cent matchup up to $1,000 for costs including plants, planters, furnishings, barriers etc. for any patio or parklet.

Malcolm says the program will make downtown a more energetic space to visit.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments around what that amount of people sitting out – live music, people laughing and enjoying our downtown –has done for vibrancy,” he said. “We’ve helped support the BRZ in purchasing umbrellas that we loan out to businesses at no cost, so that was facilitated through the City’s CIP (Capital Improvement Program) and has been very successful."

Those taking part in the program say their excited for what the summer has in store.

“We've got good exposure," said Sven Roeder, co-owner of Umami Shop.

"People like to sit outside, especially in the summer, so we're waiting for the summer, but if the summer is around, people can either dine-in or dine outside, have a quick chat during lunch time here in downtown, so it's a great addition for us."

So far this year, the city has issued seven permits to businesses with more applications expected in the coming weeks.

To apply for a patio or parklet permit, you can visit the City of Lethbridge's website.