Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Slow Your Roll was started after a 10-year-old, Charles McIntyre, was struck and killed in a crosswalk on the city’s west side.
Charles McIntyre, 10, was killed in a Lethbridge crosswalk on Apr. 13, 2020.
Chris Dipasquale founded the campaign in 2020 to get drivers to slow down and be aware of children out playing.
To help bring awareness to the cause, Lethbridge police has teamed up with the campaign to remind drivers to slow down.
This year will also see signs placed behind photo radar vehicles as another way to spread the message.
“This collaboration with LPS is a further step in the right direction,” said Dipasquale, “to show this is more about safety than money.
“This is really what is for them,” he added, “to come and say, ‘we want to put these high visibility signs behind our photo radar trucks and give people further opportunity to see that you are in a playground zone and you need to slow down.’"
“Both of our ultimate goals here,” said Sgt. Danny Lomness, from the LPS traffic response unit, “are to ensure our roadways are safe and our roadway users are safe and (also) bringing awareness to people to make sure they’re slowing down and paying attention to their surroundings.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a lawn sign, shirt or decal can visit the Slow Your Roll Facebook page.
All funds raised go towards the Charles McIntyre Fund.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
The province's police watchdog is investigating after Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
1 dead and several injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's license had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike
Israel on Friday braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
What you need to know about Trudeau's new 'plan to solve the housing crisis'
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been accused of stabbing a man to death after a drug dispute and cutting his body into parts that were kept in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator for two years, prosecutors said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
15-year-old from Edmonton becomes youngest player to join Canada's men's blind hockey team
A 15-year-old Edmonton boy is the youngest player to make Canada's blind hockey men's team.
-
Stolen letters, stamps dating back to 1940s returned to family 14 years after break-in
A family has been reunited with some sentimental items more than a decade after they were stolen from an Edmonton home.
-
McDavid says he will probably miss second straight game as Oilers host Coyotes
Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid said he "probably won't go tonight" as the Oilers practiced Friday before a game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
-
Lethbridge police arrest man who allegedly hit cars with weapon
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
-
Lethbridge non-profit helps Grade 12 students make it to grad in style
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
Vancouver
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., is underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
-
Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., is underway.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Man found outside Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.
-
Wanted man, teen arrested after string of bear spray incidents around Saskatoon
Saskatoon police have arrested a man and teenage boy after responding to three separate bear spray incidents around the city on Thursday,
Regina
-
Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Ex Sask. school division employees accused of stealing laptops, misusing public funds
Two Saskatchewan school divisions are reporting losses of public money totaling more than $22,000 between December, 2023 and February 2024.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
The province's police watchdog is investigating after Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
-
Midges are back. Here’s what they are, and why they matter
It’s almost that time of year again, when going for a walk on a sunny day might just mean walking into a swarm of black gnats.
-
Mississauga, Ont. rental car business was stealing vehicles from client driveways, police allege
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
-
'A lot of tourists come to see them': Peacocks popular in Manitoba community
When visiting the Manitoba community of Souris, you will come across many expected sights, including museums, parks, shops and friendly people. However, there’s also one thing you may find that you aren’t expecting to see – a group of peacocks.
Ottawa
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
-
Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown
An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.
-
Highway 118 closed in Bancroft, Ont. area due to flooding
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Former Thunder Bay, Ont., police chief charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
ONA members rally in Orillia ahead of new bargaining talks
On Friday, Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members hit the picket line in Orillia, claiming for-profit nursing home companies are compromising resident care while pocketing billions in revenue.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Nine stolen rental vehicles recovered, charges laid in fraud investigation
Five people are facing more than 50 charges for allegedly stealing vehicles from rental companies and used car dealerships across southwestern Ontario.
-
Fighting for change: Victims of violent crime feel let down by prison and parole systems
In the last of our our three-part series on crime and the trauma it causes, we take a look at the parole system and the difficulty in striking a balance between punishment and justice.
London
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
Baby Gwendolyn celebrates 1st birthday after receiving rare liver disorder diagnosis
Gwendolyn Barnett celebrated her first birthday last month, but the first year of her life has been a battle to save it.
Windsor
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
-
Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.