Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down

With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.

Slow Your Roll was started after a 10-year-old, Charles McIntyre, was struck and killed in a crosswalk on the city’s west side.

Charles McIntyre, 10, was killed in a Lethbridge crosswalk on Apr. 13, 2020.

Chris Dipasquale founded the campaign in 2020 to get drivers to slow down and be aware of children out playing.

To help bring awareness to the cause, Lethbridge police has teamed up with the campaign to remind drivers to slow down.

This year will also see signs placed behind photo radar vehicles as another way to spread the message.

“This collaboration with LPS is a further step in the right direction,” said Dipasquale, “to show this is more about safety than money.

“This is really what is for them,” he added, “to come and say, ‘we want to put these high visibility signs behind our photo radar trucks and give people further opportunity to see that you are in a playground zone and you need to slow down.’"

LPS is reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention to the road. During April, police are focusing on speed violations and aggressive driving. As part of those efforts, LPS has partnered with the #SlowYourRoll campaign to drive home the message https://t.co/BIOR39Lhay #yql pic.twitter.com/niE44I5RvK — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 11, 2024

“Both of our ultimate goals here,” said Sgt. Danny Lomness, from the LPS traffic response unit, “are to ensure our roadways are safe and our roadway users are safe and (also) bringing awareness to people to make sure they’re slowing down and paying attention to their surroundings.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a lawn sign, shirt or decal can visit the Slow Your Roll Facebook page.

All funds raised go towards the Charles McIntyre Fund.