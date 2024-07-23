Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew

Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.

Sean Horvath was part of a minimum-security work crew operating in the Legacy area in north Lethbridge on Tuesday, but police say he "fled from custody."

Horvath was last seen in the Legacy area at 10 a.m.

At the time, he was wearing orange pants and an orange shirt with brown work boots.

Officers are in the process of searching for Horvath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (403) 328-4444.