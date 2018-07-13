A heat warning for the City of Lethbridge is over, but many residents are still suffering through the hot temperatures, trying to find ways to stay cool.

Environment Canada called off the heat warning for Lethbridge and many other areas in southern Alberta at about 3:30 p.m., but that wasn’t until after the temperature hit 33 degrees, making the community one of the hottest places in Canada.

The heat made things particularly difficult for people who work outside like park worker Faith Metzger.

“It was really hot because you’re moving around a lot when you’re weed whipping. You’re already worn out from doing that.”

She says that she and her colleagues have come up with some ways to stay cool.

“We come in an hour earlier, so at 6:00 a.m. instead of 7:00 a.m.,” she says. “We drink lots of water and try to stay in the shade.”

Metzger says she’ll also change up the work schedule by hitting the sunnier parks in the morning when things are cooler and reserve the shadier parks for the hot afternoon hours.

Unfortunately, some workers don’t have the option to defer their tasks. Lyndon Isaac, a letter carrier with Canada Post, says he’s learned a few things over his 32 years on the job about the sweltering heat.

“We wear hats and if it gets real intense we find someplace with air-conditioning and go in for a break. Some of us have really awesome customers that will fill our water for us or they’ll give us a cold drink along the way too, so it all helps.”

Drinking lots of water is also important for Lethbridge’s finest like Cst. Ryan Darroch with the Downtown Policing Unit.

“Just being prepared and being ready and properly dressed for it. Having the proper attire on including short sleeves and shorts helps a lot.”

Health officials say that staying cool and preparing yourself is essential for anyone planning to spend an extensive period of time outdoors.

Alberta Health Services says people need to remember to use sunscreen, take frequent breaks and drink lots of water to remain hydrated.

“With the heat, people dehydrate quickly and so it’s important to hydrate. Water is a good source. Try to avoid alcohol and caffeine in large volumes because that may aid in dehydration.”

A cold front is expected to cool things off in Lethbridge and the rest of the province on Saturday, but the hot weather will make a return on Sunday and temperatures are expected to 30 degrees or more until next Thursday.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Terry Vogt)