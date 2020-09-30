CALGARY -- The recovery of stolen property from a home in Medicine Hat has led to the arrest of two suspects and the issuing of warrants for two others.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), nearly $20,000 worth of stolen property was seized on Sept. 24 following an investigation that involved the Medicine Hat Police Service, Taber Police Service and RCMP.

The property, which included a cargo trailer, a van, bicycles and tools, had been stolen from rural areas throughout southern Alberta.

As a result of the investigation, two Medicine Hat men — 49-year-old Dallas MacDougall and 45-year-old Christopher Penney — were arrested and charged with break-and-enter.

MacDougall faces additional charges of:

Theft;

Theft of motor vehicle; and

Possession of stolen property

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two Lethbridge residents — 31-year-old Shane Poole and 25-year-old Nicole Poole — on charges of vehicle theft and theft.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Pooles is asked to contact local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.