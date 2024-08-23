CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge woman celebrates $1M lottery win: 'Such a blessing'

    Rebecca Robbins won $1 million on Lotto 6-49. (WCLC handout) Rebecca Robbins won $1 million on Lotto 6-49. (WCLC handout)
    A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.

    "This is such a blessing," said Rebecca Robbins in a Friday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.  

    Robbins bought her winning Lotto 6-49 ticket from the Petro Canada in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.
    "I had no idea I had won anything until the clerk checked the ticket on the lottery terminal," she said.

    Robbins won her prize on the July 3 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

    "I was in the store with my sister, and I was just quietly freaking out," she said.

    "When we got outside, we were both screaming."

    Aside from buying a house, Robbins says she also plans to invest some of her money.

