Lethbridge woman celebrates $1M lottery win: 'Such a blessing'

A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.

"This is such a blessing," said Rebecca Robbins in a Friday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Robbins bought her winning Lotto 6-49 ticket from the Petro Canada in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.

"I had no idea I had won anything until the clerk checked the ticket on the lottery terminal," she said.

Robbins won her prize on the July 3 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

"I was in the store with my sister, and I was just quietly freaking out," she said.

"When we got outside, we were both screaming."

Aside from buying a house, Robbins says she also plans to invest some of her money.