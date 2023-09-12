Life under the Big Top: Calgary dancers learn what it takes to join Cirque du Soleil

Teachers and high-profile dancers from around Calgary got a special look at what it's really like to run away with the circus.

Members of Cirque du Soleil's Kooza met with dance teachers and their students from more than 60 local studios on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a Cirque du Soleil artist and how to sustain a healthy career.

All the studios in attendance are affiliated with Acrobatic Arts, a made-in-Canada acrobatics training program used by instructors around the world.

Acrobatic Arts CEO Mandy Yip hails from Calgary and was thrilled to have the Cirque du Soleil team chat with local up-and-coming talent.

"We've done big events like this with Cirque du Soleil before, but we've never actually got to do something like this right here in my hometown," Yip said.

"It was so special to see so many of my friends and so many of the people I've taught, who have taught me, right here in the audience with us."

The group heard from Kooza's artistic director, head coach, head of sports medicine and two dancers who play the Trickster character onstage.

"It was really inspiring to hear everything that was said today," said Loranne Meek, founder of the Baton and Dance Company in Calgary.

"Just the level of support these performers have and the contingencies they have in place when injuries or things occur, and that can happen last-minute, and how they keep the show on."

Trickster dancers Mitch Wynter and Joey Vice agree it wouldn't be possible to do what they do onstage without the talented and knowledgeable team behind the scenes.

"For us, it is very important because they are our management, you know, if we are scared about something, they are always there to support us," Wynter said.

"We are so lucky to have this whole team because they really listen," Vice said.

"Even if there's the smallest thing that could affect the show, they might take it out and make the smart decision for us."

The open house also allowed dancers to see how transferable their skills can be off the stage.

"There's a whole bunch of behind-the-scenes jobs that dancers take on later," Yip said.

"Artistic director, artistic coach, all of those other jobs are great opportunities for our dancers who want to maintain their position in the arts but maybe aren't going to have a position onstage dancing."

Cirque du Soleil's Kooza is taking place at Calgary's Stampede Park until Oct. 8.