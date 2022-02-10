Limited enforcement as Coutts border blockade shuts down the border again
The protesters set up near Coutts, Alta., say they are committed to their cause and have closed down all lanes of traffic heading to the border once again.
It was a quieter day on Thursday following a scene where RCMP officers lined up in front of the demonstrators who have been encamped in the area for nearly two weeks.
Just a handful of tickets, violations of Alberta's Traffic Safety Act, came out of that encounter but protesters say they aren't bothered by the penalties and will remain as long as it takes until their demands are met.
"It's a little bit of a tacky souvenir," one protester named Bryan told CTV News on Thursday. "I would prefer it was handwritten and signed."
Highway 4, the route that runs past the town of Coutts and across the border into Montana, was closed again on Thursday.
A promise made by the protesters to allow trucks loaded with livestock through was not kept.
The blockage also had a personal impact for one Alberta woman, whose relatives had attempted to get through to visit her dying grandmother.
"My grandmother passed away at 5:30 on Tuesday morning with my dad by her side," said Megan Allan. "My aunts were unable to make it. They didn't have the opportunity to be with their mom because of the protests and the blockade."
Meanwhile, the Alberta Opposition says time is up for the protesters and Premier Jason Kenney needs to act to shut it down.
"For nearly two weeks people and goods have not been able to move freely through Alberta’s most important economic corridor," said Lorne Dach, NDP transportation critic in a release.
Dach said the NDP has already lobbied the government to seek an injunction to end the protest but the UCP government has yet to take action.
He also suggested that Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney suspend the licenses of the commercial operators involved in the protest.
"It’s a serious measure and it would have a significant impact on the livelihoods of those commercial operators who are participating in this illegal blockade," Dach said.
Up to this point, Kenney has taken little action other than denouncing the blockade and calling on other jurisdictions for additional law enforcement personnel.
According to the NDP, analysts say the protests have cost the province $44 million per day.
With files from Timm Bruch and Tyson Fedor
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to deploy more RCMP amid new blockade; Ontario court freezes Freedom Convoy fund
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, the federal government signalled it would send 'reinforcements' to help quell the disruptions.
U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions
The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Nearly $12 million in CERB payments sent to applicants with foreign addresses
The federal government sent nearly $12 million in Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments to more than 1,600 people with foreign addresses during the first seven months of the pandemic.
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.
Russian gallery says guard added eyes to avant-garde work
A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country's top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
"The more resources, the more reinforcements the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration here in the city," said Chief Peter Sloly.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations trending down, announce changes to rapid test program
According to the health minister, the provincial rate of hospitalization has decreased by one-quarter since the peak, despite Thursday's number of people in hospital representing the pandemic's ninth-highest total.
-
Kenney spreading 'misunderstanding' on COVID-19 restrictions, fueling protesters: experts
Alberta's premier is spreading "constitutional misunderstanding" and bowing to protesters in his sharp turn to remove COVID-19 restrictions faster than he originally promised, according to experts in law and politics.
-
'We need to let kids be kids': Copping, Hinshaw asked about masking removal in Alberta schools
Alberta's top doctor and health minister were both asked on Thursday about what scientific data was used to justify the province's decisions to lift mandatory masking in schools.
Vancouver
-
Animal rights group PETA slams B.C. school after rabbits were killed, dissected in front of students
Animal rights group PETA is slamming a small B.C. school after rabbits were killed and dissected in front of students as young as age nine.
-
'It is violating': Break-in caught on video at charity thrift store in Richmond
A Richmond thrift store that raises money to help animals in need of homes and medical care says it’s now out thousands of dollars after a destructive break-in this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals continued to decline Thursday, dropping to 867 in the latest update from the provincial Ministry of Health.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Trial for fatal hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wraps up
The hit-and-run trial for the death of a 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wrapped up Thursday, with the defence arguing inconsistencies in the Crown's case.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 200 new cases
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Island Health on Thursday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Foul play not suspected after 2 bodies found at Saanich shelter
Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.
-
No significant injuries after boat fire off northern Vancouver Island diverts ferry
A 17.5-metre vessel was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the waters between Port McNeill and Malcom Island.
Toronto
-
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
-
Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario are now allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Students mourning stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet, 16, near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Man, 46, fatally shot in LaSalle garage four years after brother was gunned down nearby
The 46-year-old fatally shot in his own garage in LaSalle on Wednesday was Domenic Macri, police sources confirm. Macri's brother was murdered in very similar circumstances nearby in 2018.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
Ottawa police provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
-
'We were just so grateful to be alive': six-year-old boy meets the Ottawa firefighters that helped to save his life
Cody McNeil was only a toddler when a humidifier by his crib caught fire in February 2017.
-
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
'Very manageable': Steady demand for rapid COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region
Pharmacists in Waterloo Region say the demand for rapid testing kits has been steady since Wednesday, but is not nearly as drastic as the last time kits were handed out for free in January.
Saskatoon
-
City warns of icy streets, sidewalks as mercury plunges in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is urging caution with temperatures expected to cool off overnight Thursday.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Why some in Unity, Sask. feel it's so divided an anti-discrimination bylaw is needed
A long-time Unity resident says the town isn't living up to its namesake
Northern Ontario
-
As spring nears, Sault downtown association sees bright future
As Ontario marches toward the next phase of the province's reopening plan, the people behind a new eatery in Sault Ste. Marie's downtown are hoping their presence will help bring locals back to the core.
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault mother of two killed in crash was an organ donor, family says
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
Winnipeg
-
Update to Manitoba health orders coming Friday
Manitoba will make an update to its public health orders on Friday.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Critics question Manitoba government's response to anti-mandate protest in downtown Winnipeg
Critics accuse the Manitoba government of being too slow to respond to the ongoing protest outside the Legislative Building.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Coyote spottings in a north Regina park sparking concern for some residents
Residents in the Rosemont neighbourhood are concerned about the increased presence of coyotes in A.E. Wilson Park.