Lions Club volunteers aim to plant 50,000 trees in Calgary
It’s the second year of its planting project with the City of Calgary, and volunteers with the Lions Clubs in Calgary say they will have thousands of trees planted by the end of 2022.
“We’ve made a commitment to the city of Calgary to plant 50,000 trees, and this is the second year of the program and by the end of this year we would have planted 15,000 trees,” said member Otto Silzer.
The City of Calgary provided a parcel of land along McKnight Boulevard N.E. and Falconridge Boulevard N.E. for about 15 volunteers, plus city staff, to plant seedlings.
“The motto of the lions is we serve,” said member Melanie Dueck.
“Anywhere we can get involved and help others, we get involved. Whether it’s helping seniors, the blind, disabled, children programs or food programs.”
For Ken and Russ McMurtry, they wanted to savour the bonding time as father and son.
“Create some memories,” said Ken. “The days sometimes go by very quickly, so the more you do together the more fun it is.”
For his son Russ, it took some convincing to come plant trees Sunday morning.
“Last week, dad said he had something going on with the Lions Club and he was interested in going and offered to buy some breakfast and have me tag along,” said Russ.
“It looks nice, and I do like the idea that trees are an investment. They aren’t going to be 20 feet tall for awhile.”
The Lions members, approximately 500 strong, in 20 Lions Clubs in the city of Calgary, undertook the task of planting 50,000 trees in recognition of the Canadian Centennial.
In 2021, during COVID-19 restrictions, approximately 5,200 seedlings were planted in Thorncliff and Falconridge.
This year’s goal is to plant over 10,000 trees.
Last weekend, the Lions Club says it planted 2,160 trees in Hidden Valley.
This weekend, volunteers aimed to plant 8,300 trees in the northeast.
Silzer says he has asked the city to find spots on the south side of the city to plant trees next year.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
U.K. Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as 'appalling.'
Edmonton
-
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
-
Riverhawks support Pride and Edmonton Humane Society with weekend games
The Edmonton Riverhawks are showing their support for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community and the humane society with a pair of games over the weekend.
-
Family surprised by robins nesting in front door wreath, but it's not 'uncommon': expert
A pair of robins decided to build their nest on the wreath hanging on the front door of Yolanda Kercher’s house, which surprised her family, but experts say it’s not an uncommon sight.
Vancouver
-
Telus outage affecting 911 calls from landlines in Fraser Valley, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider is advising Telus customers in the Fraser Valley to use cellphones to call 911 amid an ongoing outage to the company's landline service.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
Former judge's report into B.C. money laundering to be released Wednesday
The final report and recommendations of British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering are scheduled to be released Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
Saint John police investigate suspicious bag left on busy corner
After receiving a report of a suspicious bag in uptown Saint John Saturday afternoon, police say the bag has been determined to not have been carrying any explosive materials.
Vancouver Island
-
June skier airlifted off of Vancouver Island mountain amid avalanche risk
It may say June on the calendar, but that hasn't prevented search and rescue volunteers from having to come to the assistance of a skier in trouble on Vancouver Island.
-
Stolen trucks used in similar break-ins 9 days apart in Errington, B.C.
Mounties north of Nanaimo are investigating a pair of almost identical business break-ins that happened a little more than a week apart.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Quebec to invest $950,000 in museum exhibition on French language
The Quebec government will grant $950,000 to Montreal's Pointe-à-Callière archeology and history museum to produce an exhibition on the French language.
Ottawa
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Sunday is wet and dreary, with showers throughout and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
ION light rail stops running for hour and a half in Waterloo Region
Riders of the LRT in Waterloo Region experienced a slight interruption to their schedule around the Sunday lunch hour.
-
Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning of an increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
-
Prairieland reps to speak with city committee regarding soccer stadium
The proponents of a soccer stadium at Prarieland Park in Saskatoon are scheduled to meet with the city's planning committee on Monday.
-
'It's just unheard of': Saskatoon man stabbed with a syringe at pub
A Saskatoon man says he was stabbed with a syringe while at Yanz Place Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Impaired, unlicensed driver crashes stolen car into front yard
A 31-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been charged with numerous offences after a stolen car drove into a yard and hit two parked cars.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Tiny Township early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police respond to two weapons-related incidents at Summer Fair
Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate weapons-related incidents at the Manitoba Summer Fair in the span of just a few hours on Saturday.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.