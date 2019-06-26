A five-year-old girl who’s been fighting cancerous tumours is looking to make the most of her summer before beginning experimental treatment in the United States.

The tumours on Arya McDougall-MacLaine's brain and spine were first discovered just after her third birthday. She’s had five surgeries and more than 60 radiation treatments but, according to family, her type of cancer does not respond to chemotherapy.

Her parents say her treatments have run their course in Canada, so they have signed their daughter up for a clinical trial in Washington, D.C. that could potentially strengthen her blood against toxins.

"We don’t know what the outcome of this could be," said Petra McDougall, Arya's mother, “but being told that you’re out of options and having your child put on palliative care is a very scary thing.”

The family leaves Friday for a 50-night camping road trip to spend time with loved ones in Ontario, many of whom have never met Arya. She’ll likely spend considerable time swimming, one of her favourite activities.

The family hopes to enjoy the most of the summer before her treatment begins at the end of August. "As long as there are options of things you can continue to try, that helps you to sleep at night," said McDougall.

Support for the treatment and travel costs are being raised through the Arya's Journey -GoFundMe campaign.