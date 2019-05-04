Avid gardeners in the City of Calgary took in the sights and scents of thousands of flowers during a special event on Saturday.

The Calgary Horticultural Society’s Garden Show is on this weekend at the Max Bell Centre and it’s the one event of the year where the entire city’s gardening community gets together.

“Whether its vendors, gardeners, educators, speakers, so it’s a really cool event,” said Donald Terway, president of the Calgary Horticultural Society.

He says the organization shared a certain kind of resilience because it’s very hard to grow things in Calgary.

“That’s actually the genesis of the society. Not many people know that, 111 years ago, Calgary was very barren. William Reader was the first superintendent of Calgary Parks and that’s how the society got started.”

Terway says he’s had to put his flowers inside his garage to keep them safe from the snow, but knows that everyone is anxious to get out and start planting their gardens.

“If you’ve lived here for any amount of time, you just get used to this.”

This is the first time the Society has hosted the event at the Max Bell Centre and the show features over 100 vendors.

If you missed going on Saturday, the event also runs from 9:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.