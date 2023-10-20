Long-time Calgary MLA Moe Amery dead at 69

Moe Amery, a former Calgary MLA and father of Alberta's current justice minister, has died.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery said on social media his father Mohammed, better known as "Moe," passed away on Thursday morning.

Moe Amery was born in Lebanon and came to Canada in the 1970s.

He was elected MLA for Calgary-East in 1993 and served 22 years with the Progressive Conservatives.

"He was a pioneer in so many ways and our family was privileged to have spent as much time as we had with him," Mickey Amery wrote.

"His legacy will long be remembered and his guidance, steadfastness and courage are attributes that were unparalleled by anyone I know."

A cause of death was not given.

Amery was 69 years old.