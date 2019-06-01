Hundreds of people participated in the 25th annual Brain Tumour Walk on Saturday, an important event that helps raise funds and awareness for patients living with brain cancer.

The event took people on a walk around Edworthy Park in the sunshine and included a talk from Marylou "Puddie" Curtis, who has been cancer-free for almost 28 years.

Curtis was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in 1991, the same form of cancer that claimed the life of Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip in 2017.

Curtis participated in the walk for the first time and was accompanied by her daughter who also lost a friend to the same disease recently.

Chelsea MacLachlan, fundraising associate for the Brain Tumour Association of Canada, says there are a number of ways to support the organization.

"They can donate by visiting us online at braintumourwalk.ca and choosing the Calgary event. Funds go to support programs here in Calgary and across Canada."

The organization says there are over 120 different types of brain tumours and 27 Canadians are diagnosed each day.