Calgary community association seeks $110K for 'gathering hub'

A southeast Calgary community association is anxiously awaiting the results of an executive committee meeting Tuesday, as its $110,000 funding application was on the agenda.

Since 2018, the Parkland Community Association has been fundraising for a gathering hub in the open space adjacent to the soccer fields.

"Parkland has been looking at an outdoor revitalization project to utilize a lease area that used to host our outdoor community rink, which has not been active for over 10 years," said president Darren Way in a statement.

The total projected cost is $235,000 and the association has raised $125,000 so, if the funding request is approved, construction could begin this year.

"As an established community of the mid 1970s, we know that the reutilization of this space around the community hall will provide a beautiful outdoor space for our residents of all ages to gather and enjoy as well as enhance the user experience of our hall renters," Way said.

"The space will also allow us to consider having outdoor farmers and specialty markets, like many other communities in Calgary have been successful at hosting."

If the committee looks favourably on the application, it will forward it to city council to make a final approval.