Lougheed House exhibition explores Metis residential school history

A new exhibition at Lougheed House explores the Metis residential school experience in a broad context, and the Lougheed House connection to the story.

The exhibition, presented in two parts, is being done in partnership with the Metis Nation of Alberta, Region 3, with support from the Alberta Museums Association.

The first part is Forgotten: The Metis Residential School Story from the Legacy of Hope Foundation, while the second part is Remembered: The Story of Metis Children at St. Joseph's-Dunbow Industrial School.

“This exhibition is interesting in that it shares both a broad perspective, and the history of local Métis experience here in Calgary. It will help grow awareness in our communities of the history that has shaped the world we live in today,” said Lougheed House executive director, Naomi Grattan.

“Our team has been working with Métis colleagues to investigate these histories and ensure that Métis stories are told by Métis people.”

“The Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3, is proud to acknowledge the Lougheed House as a significant partner in the development and sharing of Métis history and culture. We are particularly proud to present the local history of the Métis experience at St. Joseph’s-Dunbow Industrial School developed by our own Métis curator Matt Hiltermann,” said Lawrence Gervais, president of the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.

The first part is Forgotten: The Metis Residential School Story from the Legacy of Hope Foundation, while the second part is Remembered: The Story of Metis Children at St. Joseph's-Dunbow Industrial School.

Since 2019, Lougheed House has been building a collaboration with the Metis Nation of Alberta, Region 3, to better share the story of Lady Isabella Hardisty Lougheed's Metis story, which reflects the early history of settler colonialism and Metis history in Calgary.

The Metis Residential School exhibition is on display through Oct. 16, and is included in the cost of a regular Lougheed House admission. For more information, go here.