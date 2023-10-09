Loved ones march to pay tribute to memory of Jackie Crazybull

Sixteen years after the death of Jackie Crazybull, her loved ones are not giving up hope in their fight to catch her killers.

Crazybull's sister Sandra Manyfeathers organized the annual Justice for Jackie Walk Sunday.

It started along 17 Ave, taking the group to the corner of 11 Street S.W., the spot where Crazybull died in 2007 while sitting on a bench.

Her sister said the walk helps to commemorate the life she lived.

"It's also a call to justice," said Manyfeathers. "It's a call to the homicide detectives and the Calgary city police on one hand, but also to the people that murdered Jackie.

"The cowards that murdered Jackie have obviously spoken to other individuals, people that are in their circle, and we call on those people to come forward."

Sunday would have been Crazybull's 59th birthday.