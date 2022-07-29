Lower deck of Centre St. Bridge open to cyclists, pedestrians

The city announced Friday that it's reopening the lower level of the Centre Street Bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

The move came as a result of last week's vandalism of the Peace Bridge, which means cyclists are now required to dismount and walk their bikes across.

⚠️Peace Bridge Wheeling Detour: Please be aware the Peace Bridge is currently closed for wheeling. Cyclists must dismount or use the LRT/Prince’s Island bridge as detours. Thank you for your patience as we deal with the substantial damage done to the bridge. #yycbike #yycscoot pic.twitter.com/NMFD2aiEBb — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) July 29, 2022

That prompted Ward 7 Coun.Terry Wong to request that the city open the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge to accommodate cyclists and help offset congestion on the Peace Bridge over the long weekend.

The Peace Bridge in Calgary, July 29, 2022 (Photo credit: Camilla di Giuseppe)

The lower deck of the bridge was closed earlier this year as the city undertakes flood mitigation improvements to the river walk in the area.