CALGARY -- An annual Calgary Boxing Day tradition for over four decades, the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament kicked off Thursday at the Max Bell Centre.

The tournament, first held in 1978 is for players between 15 and 17 years old. 25 teams from western Canada, and international teams from Chicago and a Russian team are participating in the 2019-20 tournament.

"People know the Mac's worldwide...and they know it as one thing, the very best minor hockey tournament in the world," said Chris Turnbull, Vice Chair of Media, Marketing and Communication for the tournament.

"We have people coming to the tournament today whose grandparents were coaches, whose fathers were players, we've got that kind of dynamic," said Turnbull of the tournament's legacy.

Past winners have included teams from Czechoslovakia, Russia, Illinois, Finland, Belarus, Russia and Sweden.

Calgary teams have won numerous Mac's tournaments, including the AAA Flames in 2015, 1996 and 1993, the Calgary Buffaloes in 2008, 1986 and 1984, the Calgary Royals in 1994, and the Calgary North Stars in 1987.

The defending champs are the St. Albert Nektar Data Systems Raiders. The first winners, way back in '78? The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs, who defeated the Calgary Rangers.

According to organizers, games draw as many as 3,000 fans, while the championship game once drew a crowd of 10,000. The tournament can draw as many as 100,000 spectators over seven days.

Over the years, many players who have participated in the tournament have gone on to play in the NHL including Sydney Crosby, Jarome Iginla, Claude Lemieux, Mikael Backland, Sheldon Kennedy, Jonathan Toews, Braden Holtby, Chris Osgood, Andrew Ference, as well as thousands of other players who all get to say they once skated alongside legends before they became one.

"More players will play in this tournament that will go on to play in the NHL than any tournament other than the World Juniors," Turnbull said, adding that dozens of scouts are in the stands during each game.

Turnbull said 1200 volunteers help run the event.

Next year, the tournament will be dropping the world 'Midget' from the title, Turnbull added, noting that it's a Hockey Canada directive.

Games will be held at several Calgary arenas. The Max Bell Centre is the main facility: games will also be held at Father David Bauer Arena and the Flames' Community Arenas.

The championship game will be at the Scotiabank Saddledome on New Year's Day.