Made by Marcus temporarily closes West Hillhurst location after mice found in basement

A photo from the Made by Marcus Instagram account shows ice cream from the Calgary-based company. A photo from the Made by Marcus Instagram account shows ice cream from the Calgary-based company.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News