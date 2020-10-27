CALGARY -- Councillor Joe Magliocca will no longer serve as Calgary's deputy mayor after he failed to issue an apology, as requested, over his expenses.

The office of Mayor Naheed Nenshi confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that Magiocca has been removed from the role of deputy mayor.

Earlier this month, the Ward 2 councillor was ordered to pay back $2,700 for improper airfare upgrades as part of an investigation into his expense claims dating back to 2017.

Magliocca has been banned from participating in business trips for the remainder of the year and was ordered by council in the summer to undergo training on expense policies.

His expenses came under fire after the Calgary Herald first confirmed he had expensed $6,400 for his 2019 trip to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec. The councillor's expenses from the trip were more than double the expenses of any of his council colleagues and several politicians he claimed to have dined with had no recollection of the meetings.

Magliocca has not indicated whether he plans to seek re-election as the representative for Ward 2 when Calgarians head to the polls in 2021.