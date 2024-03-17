Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death of 34-year-old Grande Prairie man

An investigation is underway by Grand Prairie RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit following the discovery of human remains on Thursday.

On March 14, RCMP responded to a report of found human remains on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730, near the community of Clairmont.

RCMP identified the deceased as Echer Marcial, 34, of Grande Prairie.

Marcial’s death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from that area is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.