CALGARY
Calgary

    • Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death of 34-year-old Grande Prairie man

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    An investigation is underway by Grand Prairie RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit following the discovery of human remains on Thursday.

    On March 14, RCMP responded to a report of found human remains on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730, near the community of Clairmont.

    RCMP identified the deceased as Echer Marcial, 34, of Grande Prairie.

    Marcial’s death is considered suspicious.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

    Anyone with information or video surveillance from that area is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News