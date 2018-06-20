Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man believed to be connected to a number of graffiti offences in the city dating back to April 2017.

Officers were called to the scene in the 0 to 100 block of Arbour Ridge Close N.W. on April 26, 2017 where police were told that a male suspect had been spotted spray graffiti on a fence.

The suspect was gone by the time police got there, but a witness managed to take pictures of him before he left the scene.

The case was handed over to the Joint Graffiti Investigative Team who was then able to connect the suspect, identified as Grayson Reed White, to five other offences that took place between May and June 2017.

Earlier this month, investigators conducted a search warrant at the home in the 0 to 100 block of Sherwood Heights N.W. and found a number of items that linked White to the graffiti offences.

White was arrested without incident and has since been charged with six counts of mischief.

Last year, the Joint Graffiti Investigative Team’s work resulted in 45 charges against prolific graffiti offenders and an in-depth investigation into racially-motivated graffiti in the northwest community of Ranchlands.

The team tracks different styles and tags used in graffiti to link different incidents together and find out the identities of the persons responsible for them.

Police says that graffiti is not the same as public art because it is painted on public and private property without the consent of the owner.

Police says that graffiti is not the same as public art because it is painted on public and private property without the consent of the owner.

Anyone who witnesses graffiti in progress should call 911 and all graffiti that already exists should be reported to the city through 311.

