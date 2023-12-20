CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man charged in stabbing at Lethbridge's Afro Habesha Lounge

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

    Lethbridge police have laid charges in a stabbing at a northside lounge in October that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

    The attack happened at the Afro Habesha Lounge just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

    Police say the victim was stabbed "numerous" times.

    Bisrat Seyum Hailu, 33, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

    Investigators say Hailu and the victim were known to one another, and believe that the attack was targeted.

    Hailu has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News