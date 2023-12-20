Man charged in stabbing at Lethbridge's Afro Habesha Lounge

Lethbridge police have laid charges in a stabbing at a northside lounge in October that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

The attack happened at the Afro Habesha Lounge just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Police say the victim was stabbed "numerous" times.

Bisrat Seyum Hailu, 33, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say Hailu and the victim were known to one another, and believe that the attack was targeted.

Hailu has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024.