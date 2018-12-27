A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in the northwest community of Montgomery last week.

At about 7:10 a.m. on December 21, police were called to the Red Carpet Inn on 16 Avenue N.W. for reports of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, they found the body of a woman inside one of the rooms.

An autopsy confirmed the victim’s identity as 43-year-old Sylina Ann Curley. Her cause of death has not been released, but investigators determined she died as a result of a homicide.

The man who called 911 to report the death was sharing a room with the woman and police arrested him at the scene.

Cliffton James Spotted Eagle, 38, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Spotted Eagle and Curley were in a relationship together.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 4, 2019.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.