A woman has been found dead in a motel room in the city’s northwest and police have taken a man into custody.

Police were called to the Red Carpet Inn, at 4635 16 Avenue N.W., at about 7:10 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspicious death.

A woman was found dead in one of the rooms and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

“A deceased female in her 40s was located,” said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Homicide Unit. “Due to the injuries and the information we received, we’re investigating this death as a homicide.”

A man was taken into custody and police say he and the victim were known to each other.

Catherine Mcveigh was staying in the room next to where the woman was found and said she didn’t hear anything.

“It’s a little overwhelming for sure, especially when you know the person,” she said. “Everything seemed fine when I saw here yesterday.”

Mcveigh says she met the woman about three months ago and is shocked to learn of her death.

“I’m shocked, she’s a really nice girl,” she said. “She just came here a few months back, came to the shelter, was planning on going back home, I’m not sure why she didn’t.”

Police say the incident is not random and that they are talking to witnesses.

“An occupant staying at the hotel contacted police,” said Schiavetta. “Investigators from homicide are currently canvassing other occupants staying at the hotel and it is early in our investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.