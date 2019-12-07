CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are investigating after a standoff with police in the community Friday night resulted in the death of an adult male.

Officers say they were called to a home after there were concerns about the safety of a man and his partner.

Police were also told he had numerous firearms in his possession.

Upon arrival, police say the man barricaded himself inside the home and ignored commands to come out.

A police negotiator was also brought in, but the man did not come out.

RCMP say "alternate means were deployed to force the man out" at which point a confrontation occurred and the man was shot by an officer.

Paramedics say the man was transported from the scene in life-threatening condition but according to police, he died while on route to hospital in Calgary.

No one else was injured as a result of the police incident.

In a tweet, ASIRT states it has been directed to investigate the police-involved shooting.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Cochrane. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) December 7, 2019

The agency says it will not release any further details until Monday.