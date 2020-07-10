CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Thursday night attack in the community of Glendale.

Emergency crews were called to the 3800 block of 19th Avenue S.W. at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a disturbance.

A severely injured man suffering from stab wounds was located and transported in critical, life-threatening condition to the Foothills Medical Centre. Police confirm the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

According to police, charges are pending against one person who was arrested at the scene.

The CPS homicide unit is leading the investigation into the fatal attack and police are stationed outside of a unit on the fifth floor.

Craig Betts says he's lived in the building for 15 years and there are concerns regarding the residents who are selected to live in the subsidized units.

"The people that are in charge of this building don’t get a lot of say who gets into the building," explained Betts. "It’s the subsidized companies that place the people here so the managers don't have a vetting process."

"I have never felt unsafe but I know there’s stuff going on and there’s sometimes bad apples."

Neighbours tell CTV News that a loud, aggressive argument between a man and a woman had been heard in the complex's parking lot Thursday night prior to the arrival of police.