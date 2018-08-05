Cochrane RCMP has released the man that was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the shooting of a German tourist near Morley last week.

Officials say that no charges have been laid against the individual and they are still investigating.

“We continue to investigate, members are still working hard overnight and the support units are working and they are still following up on other leads, tips and avenues of investigation,” said Corporal Laurel Scott with the Alberta RCMP.

The black Chrysler Sebring that the RCMP seized remains with forensic investigators.

“It still is in our custody, it’s still seized and I know that the Forensic Investigation Section will be looking at it. I don’t know if they have yet but there is no updated information about that vehicle.”

Scott said they have not been able to confirm 100 percent that it is the vehicle sought after in the investigation.

Police did say that they have been able to make contact with the driver of an RV that initially called 911 in regards to the incident.

At this point the RCMP is continuing to pursue all theories in the shooting.

The German tourist who was shot remains in hospital in critical but stable condition. His family is grateful for the support they’ve received so far.

Officers in charge of the investigation call it a methodical process and they will be limiting the details they put out because they need to make sure that information is confirmed.

“This is a big investigation. There’s lots of moving parts to this and we just ask that you understand the Cochrane RCMP is working hard on this. We’re on this and we’re dedicating resources,” Scott said.