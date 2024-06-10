Man dropped off at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., following assault, stabbing

A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.

According to police, the 24-year-old arrived around 4 a.m. in life-threatening condition.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of an assault sometime during the hour prior, outside Club Lime along the 1200 block of First Avenue South.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 regarding case file 24010788.