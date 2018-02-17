A man was arrested by police early Saturday morning after an alleged break and enter that took place at an apartment building in southwest Calgary.

Police were called to Prince's Island Place, on 4 Avenue S.W. at about 3:10 a.m. for reports of a break and enter into one of the units.

Officials say they are still investigating what actually took place, but say that an adult male was arrested and is facing charges of break and enter and assault.

There is no information being released on the victim and police say the suspect had no prior relationship with them.

They say there is no risk to the public at this time.

Charges have not yet been formally laid and the investigation is ongoing.