Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an early afternoon collision between a CTrain and a pedestrian that claimed the life of the man and disrupted vehicular traffic and CTrain service.

According to EMS officials, the man, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at around 2:00 p.m. following the crash along the tracks near the intersection of 39 Avenue and 36 Street Northeast. No other injuries have been reported.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Police continue to investigate the fatal collision but do not suspect foul play.

A section of the northbound and southbound lanes of 36 Street was closed between 39 Avenue and 44 Avenue for several hours but has since reopened.

CTrain service between McKnight and Rundle stations was closed during the investigation but resumed shortly after 6:00 p.m.